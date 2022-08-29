Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,828 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 61,423 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William W. Burke purchased 4,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $44,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

