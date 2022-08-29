SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 409.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 22.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,723,000 after buying an additional 184,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 245.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 150,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 95.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

