Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

