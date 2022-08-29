Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,535,348 shares in the company, valued at $38,030,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

About Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.