SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

MDY stock opened at $456.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

