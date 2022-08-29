STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 387,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $98.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

