State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.33 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3,197.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 115,096 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $53,249,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,090,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 862,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

