State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

