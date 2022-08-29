SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) SVP Sells $312,300.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,936,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 1,283,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,203,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SunOpta

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STKL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

