Swiss National Bank Buys 11,900 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Editas Medicine worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after purchasing an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 178,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,795 shares of company stock worth $82,340 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

