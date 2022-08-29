Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Driven Brands worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.47 on Monday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

