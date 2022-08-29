Swiss National Bank Has $3.22 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $767,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SAFT opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.38%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

