Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Ladder Capital worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,014 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

