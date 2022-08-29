Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,196 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $80,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a market cap of $436.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

