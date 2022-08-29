Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,856,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 1,372,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,547.4 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.40 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWODF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.31) to GBX 189 ($2.28) in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

