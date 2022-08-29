TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,774 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $26.49 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,797,252 shares of company stock valued at $33,344,686 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

