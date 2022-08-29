TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a PE ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

