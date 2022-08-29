TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $40.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

