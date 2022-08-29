TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRSP stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.93.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
