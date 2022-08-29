TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IAA stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

