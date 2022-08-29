TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Federal Signal Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.