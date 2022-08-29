TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,354,000 after acquiring an additional 101,841 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Down 6.6 %

RNG stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. UBS Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

Insider Activity

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

