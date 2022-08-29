TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,204 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,402,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $79.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.