TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,112 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 461,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 648,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 314,298 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
