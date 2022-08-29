TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,112 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 461,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 648,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 314,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBT opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.