TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 387 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $51,192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DaVita by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.