TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of TE Connectivity worth $90,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,919 shares of company stock worth $3,808,256. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $126.77 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

