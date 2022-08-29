Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $239,000 Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,452 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ADT were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ADT by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,540 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ADT by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ADT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,219 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.56 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -350.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

