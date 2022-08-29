Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EVO Payments were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. William Blair cut EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

EVO Payments Stock Performance

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $117,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,835. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $33.28 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Further Reading

