Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

