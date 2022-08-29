Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $170.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

