The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $329,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bancshares by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.
First Bancshares Price Performance
First Bancshares stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $727.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on FBMS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.