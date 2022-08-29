The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,918 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR opened at $48.38 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

