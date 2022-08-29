The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $23,344.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $23,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.