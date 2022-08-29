The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,499 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Lion Electric worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 22.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Lion Electric Company has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. Equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

