THORChain (RUNE) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $632.30 million and $65.49 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00009566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

