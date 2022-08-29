TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in August

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the July 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 602.0 days.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.4 %

TMXXF stock opened at $101.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $111.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMXXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

