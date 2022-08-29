Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of TTUUF opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

