Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in August

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 31st total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.4 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of TSRYF stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.29.
About Treasury Wine Estates
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treasury Wine Estates (TSRYF)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.