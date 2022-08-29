Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Up 39.4% in August

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TREVF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.03.

TREVF stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

