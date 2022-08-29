Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $216,510.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

