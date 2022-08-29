Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 259.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

