Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $231.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average of $234.00.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.