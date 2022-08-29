Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

