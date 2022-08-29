Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

