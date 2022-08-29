Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.67.
About Universal Media Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Media Group (UMGP)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.