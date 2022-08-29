Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.0 days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.
About Vallourec
