Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $17,777,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 117,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 114,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $154.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $159.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

