Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 132 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 200,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

