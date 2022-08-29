Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

