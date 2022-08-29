Van ECK Associates Corp Has $104,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

