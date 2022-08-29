Van ECK Associates Corp Has $109,000 Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after acquiring an additional 828,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,260,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,021,000 after acquiring an additional 721,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,159,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.6 %

AQN opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.